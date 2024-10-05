Home assessments needed for differently abled individuals to obtain disability certificates, says Justice Swaminathan

The State government should facilitate home assessments for individuals with disabilities to make the process more accessible to obtain disability certificates, said Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Judge of the Madras High Court, at an event for students with disabilities in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Referring to a case where a father struggled to obtain a mental illness certificate for his son to access a pension scheme, Justice Swaminathan emphasised the challenges the families faced, and called for more accessible procedures.

“I have given several judgments in favour of differently abled individuals, advocating for their rights and accessibility,” he added. Sharing his personal experience as the father of a differently abled son, he highlighted the importance of special education and care. “I commend the parents and educators for their dedication in motivating and supporting these children.”

Kaumaram Prashanthi Academy, a school for neurodiverse children in Coimbatore, hosted sports day for around 100 differently abled students at its facility dedicated to their needs. Activities included march past, drill, yoga, and gymnastics.

Deepa Mohanraj, Founder Director of the academy, emphasised the vital role of parents in their children’s development, stating, “Parents are the backbone of their children’s progress.”

