Homage paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

R. Sudhakar, Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone, trying out parasailing as part of the National Police Commemoration Day observance at the PRS Grounds in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The police fraternity paid homage to personnel who died in the line of duty as part of the National Police Commemoration Day observance in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore range M.S. Muthusamy, Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Deputy Commissioners of Police (Coimbatore city) G.S. Madhavan (north), N. Silambarasan (south), N. Mathivanan (traffic) and R. Sughasini (headquarters) paid respects at the martyrs column on the Police Recruits College campus.

Three rounds were fired in the air in honour of martyrs. The police officers honoured family members of police personnel who died in the line of duty.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in the honour of 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Spring area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, the Police Commemoration Day was observed at the office of the City Commissioner of Police on Friday. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran, Tiruppur District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai, DCPs (Tiruppur city) Abhinav Kumar (north), S. Vanitha (south) and other senior officials placed wreaths in memory of police personnel who died in the line of duty. The Armed Reserve personnel paid tribute to martyrs with gun-salute.