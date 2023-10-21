ADVERTISEMENT

Homage paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day in Coimbatore

October 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan paying homage to police personnel who lost their lives while in service at the Commemoration Day held at Police Recruit School Grounds in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: SPL

Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan laid a wreath and paid homage to 188 police personnel who lost their lives during the period September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023.

The names of the personnel were read out and 60 gun shots were fired in the air. It was on October 21, 1959 in Ladakh, Chinese army attacked the Central Reserve Police personnel at Hot Springs and ten lives were lost. Hence, October 21 is being observed as commemoration day.

The parade was attended by Inspector General of Police K. Bhavaneeswari, DIG of Police - Coimbatore Range, A. Saravana Sundar, Deputy Commissioners of Police G. Sandeesh, M. Rajarajan and K. Shanmugam. Retired police officers, personnel and family members of those who died while on duty took part.

