Homage paid to Forest Department staff who died in the line of duty

September 11, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Monday paid homage to staff who died in the line of duty to observe the National Forest Martyrs Day.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) Sewa Singh paid homage to 37 Forest officials of Tamil Nadu Forest Department, who died in the line of duty, in a function held at the academy. Family members of martyrs C.M. Balan, who worked as a mahout in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), and R. Ravi Raj, who worked as a forest guard in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), were present.

S. Ramasubramanian, Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve; D. Venkatesh, Field Director of MTR; serving officers from Central Academy for State Forest Service; serving Forest officials of Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Tamil Nadu Forest Academy; retired forest officials; scientists from the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, staff and forest range officer trainees of TNFA also paid homage to the martyrs.

The Tamil Nadu government started observing National Forest Martyrs Day on September 11 in 2017.