Hollow block manufacturers continue their stir

February 14, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ERODE

Hollow block manufacturers in Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur taluks have been on strike for the third consecutive day, condemning the increase in raw material prices.

Over 80 units are located in these areas that produce 2.5 lakh blocks every day that are sent to various parts of the district and to Coimbatore and Tiruppur. Manufacturers said the price for a unit of crusher sand, the key raw material, had gone up from ₹2,000 to ₹4,200 in the last one year. “Increase in raw material price is over 100% and we have to increase the price of hollow blocks,” the protesters said and claimed that price rise would be from the present ₹30 a block to ₹40 or ₹45 a block. But, they fear that a hike in price of blocks would affect construction in these districts affecting all. “The price of crusher sand and cement gravel should be reduced,” they said.

