GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hollow block manufacturers continue their stir

February 14, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Hollow block manufacturers in Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur taluks have been on strike for the third consecutive day, condemning the increase in raw material prices.

Over 80 units are located in these areas that produce 2.5 lakh blocks every day that are sent to various parts of the district and to Coimbatore and Tiruppur. Manufacturers said the price for a unit of crusher sand, the key raw material, had gone up from ₹2,000 to ₹4,200 in the last one year. “Increase in raw material price is over 100% and we have to increase the price of hollow blocks,” the protesters said and claimed that price rise would be from the present ₹30 a block to ₹40 or ₹45 a block. But, they fear that a hike in price of blocks would affect construction in these districts affecting all. “The price of crusher sand and cement gravel should be reduced,” they said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.