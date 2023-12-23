Holiday special trains in Nilgiri Mountain Railway

December 23, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - SALEM

To cater to the needs of tourists during the holiday season, fully reserved holiday special trains will be operated in Nilgiri Mountain Railway as given below.

Trains between Coonoor – Udagamandalam

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.06177 Coonoor – Udagamandalam Holiday Special Train will leave Coonoor at 8.20 a.m. on December 24, 25, 31 and January 2024, 1, 14, 16, 26 and 28 to reach Udagamandalam at 9.40 a.m. the same day. Likewise, Train No.06180 Udagamandalam – Coonoor Holiday Special Train will leave Udagamandalam at 4.45 p.m. on December 23, 24, 30, 31 December and January 2024, 13, 15 and 25 to reach Coonoor at 5.55 p.m. the same day. The trains will have a total of 80 first class seats and 140 second class seats.

Trains between Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam

Train No.06171 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam Holiday Special Train will leave Mettupalayam at 9.10 a.m. on December 23, 30 and January 2024, 13, 15 and 25 to reach Udagamandalam at 2.25 p.m. the same day. Likewise, Train No.06172 Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam Holiday Special Train will leave Udagamandalam at 11.25 a.m. on December 25 and January 2024, 1, 14, 16, 26, 28 to reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m. the same day.

The train will have 40 first class and 92 second class seats between Mettupalayam and Coonoor while it will have 80 first class and 140 second class seats between Coonoor and Udagamandalam.

Round trips between Udagamandalam – Ketti

The railways would operate three round trip joy rides per day between Udagamandalam – Ketti – Udagamandalam on December 24 and 31 that will have 80 first class and 140 second class seats, the release added.

