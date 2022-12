Holiday for schools, colleges in Salem, Namakkal today

December 08, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Salem

District Collectors of Salem and Namakkal declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday. Considering the alert from the Meteorological Department for heavy rain, Salem Collector S. Karmegam and Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh declared holiday for schools and colleges in the two districts on December 9. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

