Holiday for polls

The Labour Department has urged all industries and commercial establishments in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to declare holiday with wages on February 19 for local body elections.

A press release from the department said all workers, including temporary and daily wage labourers, should be given leave on Saturday.

If there are industries or commercial establishments that do not declare holiday, complaints can be registered on 0422-2241136 (Coimbatore district) and 9789733235 (Tiruppur district)