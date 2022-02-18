Holiday for industries in Coimbatore
District Collector G.S. Sameeran has asked all industries - MSMEs and large-scale industries - located in town panchayats, municipalities and Corporation limits in Coimbatore district to declare holiday with wages for all workers on February 19 for the local bodies elections.
Industries located in villages where there were no elections on Saturday could continue to operate, said B. Karthigaivasan, General Manager of the District Industries Centre here.
