Holiday declared for schools in Karamadai panchayat

November 23, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Following a record of 373 mm rainfall in Mettupalayam on Wednesday night, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared holiday for 193 schools in Karamadai panchayat on Thursday.

The district has been receiving rainfall since November 21. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Coimbatore city, on November 23, recorded a maximum rainfall of 93.80 mm in P. N. Palayam and a total rainfall of 1013.30 mm was recorded across the district.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore till November 25.

