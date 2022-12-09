Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Salem

Collector S. Karmegam has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Saturday as a precautionary measure following the heavy rain alert from the Meteorological Department.
December 09, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Salem
