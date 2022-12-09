Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Salem

December 09, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Salem

Collector S. Karmegam has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Saturday as a precautionary measure following the heavy rain alert from the Meteorological Department. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.