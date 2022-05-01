Hold elections for farmers’ organisations: BJP

May 01, 2022 19:58 IST

Urging the district administration to conduct elections for government recognised pasana sabais in the district, the members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s farmers’ wing submitted a petition to the administration here recently..

Led by president G.K. Nagaraj, the members said that there were many pasana sabais in the district for which elections were not conducted for many years. This affected the functioning of the sabais. Hence, election officials should be appointed for each sabai for smooth conduct of elections, he added. He said that invites for monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting were not sent to pasana sabais. “Earlier, they received the invitations, but now these sabais were not invited,” he added.

