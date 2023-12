December 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Hogenakkal drinking water supply will be suspended for five panchayats here to carry out pipeline repair works. According to the administration, owing to State Highway expansion works (SH6A), repair of Hogenkkal pipelines, where 120 dia pipelines were being laid has now been suspended after hitting a rocky terrain. In its wake, water supply to the five panchayats of Periyapatti, Narripalli, Bairanaikkanpatti, Kottapatti and Sitling have been temporarily suspended till December 25.