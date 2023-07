July 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board has announced disruption of Hogenakkal drinking water supply to 22 panchayats in Kelamangalam and 22 panchayats in Thally here for three days from July 26 to July 28.

The water supply will be disrupted owing to pipeline repair works in view of the four-lane works between Rayakottai and Athibelle.