Hogenakkal water distribution disrupted due to muddy waters

Published - July 22, 2024 07:54 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

As the Cauvery continues to flow in full spate in Hogenakkal, the resultant muddy water is likely to disrupt the daily distribution of treated drinking water from the Hogenakkal project.

According to the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, drinking water distribution from the Hogenakkal Drinking water and fluorosis mitigation project will be affected to the extent that water will be supplied every alternate day. This entails turns in distribution between Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, according to the district administration.

According to the administration, the 145 MLD of water required for the daily supply of water will be affected since the inflow into Hogenakkal is high with heavy silt and mud. Therefore, the officials are instructed to supply water using local water bodies.

