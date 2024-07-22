GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hogenakkal water distribution disrupted due to muddy waters

Published - July 22, 2024 07:54 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

As the Cauvery continues to flow in full spate in Hogenakkal, the resultant muddy water is likely to disrupt the daily distribution of treated drinking water from the Hogenakkal project.

According to the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, drinking water distribution from the Hogenakkal Drinking water and fluorosis mitigation project will be affected to the extent that water will be supplied every alternate day. This entails turns in distribution between Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, according to the district administration.

According to the administration, the 145 MLD of water required for the daily supply of water will be affected since the inflow into Hogenakkal is high with heavy silt and mud. Therefore, the officials are instructed to supply water using local water bodies.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.