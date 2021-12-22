Hogenakkal to be developed into plastic-free destination

The district administration has planned to develop Hogenakkal here into a plastic-free zone and advised businesses to adhere to the ban against single-use plastics.

In a release, Collector S. Divyadarshini said the State government had banned the use of single-use plastics such as plastic bags, disposable plates, cups with plastic coating and plastic straws among others. From January 2022, Hogenekkal would be developed into a plastic-free destination and businesses and tourists visiting the location should not use and discard banned plastic items.

Businesses were advised to use eco-friendly products such as cloth bags and banana leaves. Local bodies would be conducting surprise checks at businesses in Hogenakkal. Fine would be imposed and banned plastic items would be seized if businesses were found using them, the release said.