Hogenakkal recorded an increased inflow of 77,000 cusecs on Monday, even as the outflow from Kabini reservoir in Karnataka reduced to 17,000 cusecs. However, the outflow from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir increased to 52,000 cusecs on Monday. The inflow in Hogenakkal increased from 69,000 cusecs to 77, 000 cusecs on Monday, and flood alerts along the low-lying areas remained intact with water levels are expected to rise.