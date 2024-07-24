Hogenakkal records fall in inflow to 28,000 cusecs

Inflow into Hogenakkal dropped to 28,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening. After registering 42,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning, the inflow dropped steeply by evening.

However, the water level is set to increase on Thursday as Karnataka announced that it would release 75,000 cusecs from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir and Kabini reservoir. The two dams were opened to release 50,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The administration’s ban on coracle operations and bathing in the river continued on Wednesday.