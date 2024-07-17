ADVERTISEMENT

Hogenakkal records inflow of 21,000 cusecs on Wednesday

Updated - July 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 07:38 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into Hogenakkal, which stood at 21,000 cusecs as of Wednesday evening, is anticipated to increase on Thursday, with an increase in outflow from reservoirs in Karnataka.

On Wednesday, Karnataka’s Kabini dam recorded an outflow of 45,000 cusecs after scaling down the outflow to 30,000 cusecs earlier. Hogenakkal Falls and the Cauvery River have already been declared out of bounds for tourists from Tuesday.

The district administration’s advisory cautioning public living along the low-lying areas against venturing into the river remained in place.

