Hogenakkal out of bounds for tourists

The inflow into Hogenakkal touched 45,000 cusecs on Monday, as River Cauvery is in spate due to continuing rain in Karnataka.

The water level at Hogenakkal increased from 30,000 cusecs on Sunday to 45,000 cusecs on Monday morning. However by the end of Monday, the water level fell to 35,000 cusecs.

In the wake of sudden rise in water level, all the main attractions in Hogenakkal were closed down. Coracle operations that had briefly resumed over the weekend after a long hiatus were once again closed down on Monday. With the rain continuing in Karnataka and the filling up of its reservoirs, the outflow from Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar reservoirs had increased to 8700 cusecs. With the increase in inflow in Hogenakkal, flood alert has been sounded to people living in the low-lying areas along River Cauvery.