Hogenakkal out of bounds for tourists for past three months

As a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID-19, Hogenakkal, the once crowded tourist spot, remains shut for tourists for the third straight month.
In its wake, the pandemic has left behind a trail of uncertainty over livelihood for the chain of small and allied businesses that depended on the ever-flowing tourists for survival.
Madhammal from Uttamalai in Hogenakkal has been selling fresh fish since the partial lifting of the lockdown. “I used to cook fish meals for tourists, earned ₹700 to ₹800 for meals for five people. It could be any number of meals and we cooked for orders. Now, that is gone. So we sell fresh fish. Every now and then, there will be a stray buyer from the local village,” she says. Saroja, like Madhammal is waiting for the return of the normal. But, she queries if it will be any time soon. “I see raw fish. Feed my family with the rations(from PDS). But that is not enough,” she says.
Like all tourists spots that had otherwise buzzed with activities before a pandemic, Hogenakkal too had lost its charm becoming a pale shadow of its past self.
