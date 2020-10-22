Hogenakkal opened up for tourists after seven months

Hogenakkal is opened up for tourists albeit with COVID preventive restrictions after seven months here on Thursday.

Collector S.Malarvizhi upon inspecting Hogenakkal and reviewing the protocols announced the opening up of the tourist destination, as long as the water inflow was under 20,000 cusecs. The district administration’s arrangement allows bathing, massages, fish meals, coracle rides albeit with restrictions.

Addressing the media after reviewing the arrangements in Hogenakkal, Ms.Malarvizhi said, tourists will be allowed up to Kothikalparai

Coracles can operate from Kothikalparai, and go upto Manalmedu for a view of the waterfalls, she said.

The Collector also said that four medical teams will be set up in Hogenakkal for thermal scanning and screening of COVID like symptoms. Tourists will be allowed only after wearing masks and observe other protocols of sanitising and physical distancing. The permissions will, however, be reviewed on a daily basis depending on the water inflow.

Coracle rides will be allowed with 3 plus 1 persons, including the coracle operator as opposed to the 6 members allowed before COVID.

Hogenakkal was opened from 3 p.m. on Thursday, after week long review of the arrangements, the Collector said.