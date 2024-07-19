Hogenakkal inflow touches 47,000 cusecs

The inflow into Hogenakkal crossed 47,000 cusecs late Friday evening with the inflow expected to cross 50,000 cusecs by Saturday morning. The inflow into Hogenakkal increased with Karnataka’s water release from its reservoirs was increased further on Friday.

Water released from Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar dams stood at 75,000 cusecs and 500 cusecs respectively. With the rains continuing and the reservoir levels touching its full capacity in Karnataka, more quantum of water is expected to be released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.