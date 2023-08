August 17, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The inflow into Hogenakkal increased to 13,500 cusecs on Thursday, due to an increase in outflow from reservoirs in Karnataka. As of Thursday evening, 17,718 cusecs of water was being released from the Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar reservoirs in Karnakata. The inflow into Biligundlu had been steadily increasing since Thursday morning, touching 13,500 cusecs.

The sudden surge in the inflow on Wednesday led to the suspension of coracle services in Hogenakkal.