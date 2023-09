September 02, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - DHARMAPURI

The inflow into River Cauvery at Hogenakkal was 8000 cusecs as on Friday afternoon. The water level rose to 8,000 cusecs from a mere 4,000 cusecs on Thursday, after Karnataka released waters from its reservoirs.

Karnataka has released 2000 cusecs from Kabini reservoir and 7,180 cusecs from Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.