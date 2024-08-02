Hogenakkal has seen a tourists footfall of over 60 lakh in three years: Minister

Hogenakkal has seen a tourists footfall of over 60 lakh in the last three years. The last year alone contributed to a significant proportion of that number with over 24.34 lakh tourists coming to Hogenakkal, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam, after inaugurating the Tourism Department’s annual Aadi Perukku festivities in Hogenakkal on Friday.

The tourists influx has had a direct impact on the local economy and the affiliated tourism industry, Mr. Paneerselvam said. The influx of 24.34 lakh tourists last year led to remittances in revenue to the extent of ₹6.48 crore, he added.

According to the Minister, Hogenakkal’s tourism industry is made up of 354 accredited coracle operators; and 248 licensed masseurs. This year alone, up to date, over 11.29 lakh tourists had come to Hogenakkal spurring a revenue of ₹2 crore. There is a need to develop the site further to tap its untapped potential.

Mr. Paneerselvam said the project to develop Vathalmalai as tourist site was proposed at ₹2.23 lakh. The proposal envisioned development of Vathalmalai as a site for adventure sports tourism.

Collector K. Shanthi said the Hogenakkal tourism development project under implementation at a cumulative cost of ₹18 lakhs was heading towards completion. Over 95% of the works were completed and the remaining works were being expedited.

To turn Hogenakkal into an attractive tourist destination, participation of the locals was required. They must ensure that the place was plastic free and ecologically sustainable, the Collector said.

While Aadi Perukku in Hogenakkal would annually witness a footfall of 1 lakh tourists, this year, the turnup is less likely with the flooding in Hogenakkal and the ban on coracle operations and bathing in the river. Nonetheless, symbolic festivities were commenced here.

