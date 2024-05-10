Hogenakkal drinking water project meets daily supply requirement, says Dharmapuri Collector

Adequate water fulfilling the daily supply requirement earmarked under the Hogenakkal project is being released despite low inflow in the Cauvery, Collector K. Shanthi has said.

Addressing reports of severe drought in Hogenakkal due to non-release of water in the Cauvery by Karnataka, the district administration has said it has not affected the drinking water supply.

According to the Collector, despite Hogenakkal seemingly barren with the low water level and exposed rocks, water is still being pumped from the Master Balancing Reservoir, 11 kms from Hogenakkal, to fulfil the daily requirement to the project areas in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

Hogenakkal drinking water project supplies water to Hosur Corporation, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri municipalities, 16 town panchayats, and 20 panchayat unions and 6,758 households in those unions.

As a precautionary measures, sand bags were packaged in March to supply uninterrupted water for the project in the project’s reservoir. As a result, 144 MLD of water is being supplied surpassing the daily requirement of 130.40 MLD.

According to the Collector, the water inflow in the Cauvery in Biligudulu reservoir was 130 cub.ft. In the event of water level dropping below 100, additional efforts will be made by desilting and packaging the waterway with more sand bags to ensure supply of water for the project, the administration has stated.

