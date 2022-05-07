Hogenakkal drinking water project augmentation among key milestones for Dharmapuri, anniversary booklet states

Introduction of millets in public distribution system and Hogenakkal drinking water project augmentation are among the key milestones touched during the first year of the government, as marked by the booklet released to commemorate the first anniversary here on Saturday.

Earlier, Collector S.Dhivyadarshinii released the booklet at the Collectorate.

Among the significant proposals for the district include the augmentation of Hogenakkal Fluorosis Mitigation and drinking water project that would increase coverage of the population under the scheme. The Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹4,600 crore for the augmentation of the project. This entails identification of lands, compensation of forest lands, preparation of detailed project report, all of which are under progress, according to the Collector.

On the infrastructure front, the first inter-district flyover at a cost of ₹250 crore between Odannur in Dharmapuri to Kottayur in Salem, a highly anticipated project will help decongest traffic here.

Similarly, the pilot project to introduce millets into the public distribution system to support the locally grown millet as a staple produce is a significant intervention, according to the administration.