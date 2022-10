Hoax call to Coimbatore Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air India office at the Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday received an anonymous call . The caller reportedly told the staff to deploy police forces at Taj Hotels in Chennai, Salem, Madurai and the Nilgiris districts. The Peelamedu police, using the mobile phone number, identified the person as Revathy, a native of Thanjavur district. The police said she was mentally challenged and no case was registered in this regard. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT