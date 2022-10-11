The Air India office at the Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday received an anonymous call . The caller reportedly told the staff to deploy police forces at Taj Hotels in Chennai, Salem, Madurai and the Nilgiris districts. The Peelamedu police, using the mobile phone number, identified the person as Revathy, a native of Thanjavur district. The police said she was mentally challenged and no case was registered in this regard.
Hoax call to Coimbatore Airport
