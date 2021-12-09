Hoax bomb threatmade to important places in Erode

Erode

09 December 2021 23:27 IST

The police are on the lookout for a person who made a hoax bomb threat to important places in Erode on Thursday.

According to the police, the police control room received a call around 2 p.m. and the caller allegedly threatened that bombs would explode at Erode bus stand, railway junction and at Manikundu.

Personnel from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted searches at those places and checked shops and vehicles parked in the area.

Searches were also conducted at the railway junction along with railway police and the threat was found to be hoax. Efforts are under way to identify the caller.