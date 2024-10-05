GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hoax bomb threat to three hotels in city

Published - October 05, 2024 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three hotels in the city received bomb threats from a common email id, on Saturday. After searches, the police found it to be a hoax threat.

Seven arrested in robbery case

COIMBATORE Seven persons have been arrested in a case registered against a gang by Selvapuram police during April this year following a robbery reported near Selvachinthamani tank. The gang had allegedly caused an accident and robbed jewellers of 270 grams of gold after inflicting cut injuries.

Police sources said Hariharan, Dharmaraj, Nandagopal, Surya Prakash, Salman Ahamed and two others were arrested. Eight persons were already arrested in the case, police sources said.

43 inmates rescued from home for mentally challenged

COIMBATORE A home for the mentally challenged near Kinathukadavu was sealed on Saturday by the district administration after it was found operating without the requisite approvals.

Acting on complaints of ill-treatment of inmates, an inquiry was conducted by the officials of Health and Revenue departments. The 43 inmates were accommodated in other homes run with legal sanction, sources said.

Kumki elephant dies

A male kumki elephant at the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp at Top Slip reportedly died of illness, on Friday.

The autopsy of the 26-year-old elephant, Rajavardhan, was conducted on Saturday at the camp by a team of veterinarians. Samples have been taken for further tests to determine the cause of death, Forest Department sources said.

Published - October 05, 2024 09:36 pm IST

