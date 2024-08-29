ADVERTISEMENT

Hoax bomb threat to schools in Salem, Namakkal

Published - August 29, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person sent a bomb threat to a school in Salem and Namakkal through email on Thursday, and later it was found to be a hoax.

On Thursday morning, a private school at Yercaud foothills in Salem and Tiruchengode in Namakkal district received a bomb threat through e-mail. The school administration immediately alerted the police and also informed parents not to send children to school. The students who came in school buses were also sent back home. On information, Bomb Detection and Disposal Sqaud (BDDS) from the Salem City Police and Namakkal district police went to the schools and checked the premises. After a few hours, the police confirmed that it was a hoax. Further investigation is on.

