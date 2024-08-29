GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoax bomb threat to schools in Salem, Namakkal

Published - August 29, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person sent a bomb threat to a school in Salem and Namakkal through email on Thursday, and later it was found to be a hoax.

On Thursday morning, a private school at Yercaud foothills in Salem and Tiruchengode in Namakkal district received a bomb threat through e-mail. The school administration immediately alerted the police and also informed parents not to send children to school. The students who came in school buses were also sent back home. On information, Bomb Detection and Disposal Sqaud (BDDS) from the Salem City Police and Namakkal district police went to the schools and checked the premises. After a few hours, the police confirmed that it was a hoax. Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.