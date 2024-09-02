GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hoax bomb threat to school in Erode

Published - September 02, 2024 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel outside the private school that received a bomb threat in Erode on Monday.

Police personnel outside the private school that received a bomb threat in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPL

A bomb threat made to Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Moolapalayam in the city turned out to be a hoax on Monday.

The school received an email claiming that bombs were planted on the campus after which school authorities alerted the police.

Police teams evacuated students and teachers from classrooms and sent them out of the premises. A holiday was declared and students were sent back. Members of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the classrooms and school premises with the help of sniffer dogs. After four hours of search, the threat was found to be a hoax. An investigation is under way to identify the sender of the email.

It may be recalled that on August 29, a private school on Chennimalai Road also received an email claiming bomb threat and after search, it was found to be a hoax.

