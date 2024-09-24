ADVERTISEMENT

Hoax bomb threat made to Nilgiris school

Published - September 24, 2024 07:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police conducted an investigation after a hoax bomb threat was issued to a private school in Fern Hill in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the school received an email at around 8.05 a.m., alleging that a bomb had been placed inside the premises. The school management immediately informed the police about the threat, who rushed to the school with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

They checked all the classrooms, buildings and the campus for any signs of explosives. They also checked CCTV footage from around the school, but did not find any signs of intruders.

Following the check, police declared that the threat had been a hoax. They added that they were tracing the source of the hoax threat made to the school. They said that action would be taken against persons making the threats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US