Hoax bomb threat made to Nilgiris school

Published - September 24, 2024 07:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police conducted an investigation after a hoax bomb threat was issued to a private school in Fern Hill in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

According to officials, the school received an email at around 8.05 a.m., alleging that a bomb had been placed inside the premises. The school management immediately informed the police about the threat, who rushed to the school with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

They checked all the classrooms, buildings and the campus for any signs of explosives. They also checked CCTV footage from around the school, but did not find any signs of intruders.

Following the check, police declared that the threat had been a hoax. They added that they were tracing the source of the hoax threat made to the school. They said that action would be taken against persons making the threats.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:21 pm IST

