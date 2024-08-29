Tension prevailed at The Indian Public School at Senapathipalayam on Chennimalai Road in Erode, Tamil Nadu, after the school authorities received an email claiming that bombs were planted on the campus on the morning of Thursday (August 29, 2024). It was later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

On receiving the email, the school management alerted the police and declared a holiday for the students and teachers. Those who had already arrived at the school were sent back, and parents were told not to drop their children off. Students living in hostels were also sent home.

Members of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the classrooms and school premises, with sniffer dogs and police personnel pressed into service.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar oversaw the operations to ensure that the premises were fully searched. As the teams did not find any suspicious material after six hours of search, they confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

An investigation is underway to identify the sender of the email. The police said the group’s institutions in Salem and Tiruchi also received similar emails. A holiday was declared for those schools too.

