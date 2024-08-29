ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat at private school in Erode found to be a hoax

Updated - August 29, 2024 04:28 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 03:50 pm IST - ERODE

On receiving a threatening email, the school management alerted the police and declared a holiday for the students and teachers

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar studies the blueprint of the private school that received a bomb threat at Senapathipalayam in Erode on Thursday, 29 August, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Tension prevailed at The Indian Public School at Senapathipalayam on Chennimalai Road in Erode, Tamil Nadu, after the school authorities received an email claiming that bombs were planted on the campus on the morning of Thursday (August 29, 2024). It was later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students leave the premises of the private school that received a bomb threat at Senapathipalayam in Erode on Thursday, August 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

On receiving the email, the school management alerted the police and declared a holiday for the students and teachers. Those who had already arrived at the school were sent back, and parents were told not to drop their children off. Students living in hostels were also sent home.

Members of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the classrooms and school premises, with sniffer dogs and police personnel pressed into service. 

City police investigating gang involved in creating fake email ids and sending bomb threats to a private school

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar oversaw the operations to ensure that the premises were fully searched. As the teams did not find any suspicious material after six hours of search, they confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An investigation is underway to identify the sender of the email. The police said the group’s institutions in Salem and Tiruchi also received similar emails. A holiday was declared for those schools too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode / school

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US