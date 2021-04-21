HMs suspended for misappropriation of funds

UDHAGAMANDALAM

Two headmasters of Government Tribal Schools (GTR) in Gudalur were suspended after allegations of misappropriation of funds meant for Adivasi students surfaced.

According to sources in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, two headmasters of the Devala and Ponnani GTR schools were accused of misappropriating funds meant for around 45 students at the schools. “Each student was to receive ₹7,300, which would have been spent by the department on food and lodging. The headmasters were asked to deposit the money in the accounts of the students’ parents,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The money was for students who usually stay at the residential schools but were unable to do so due to the pandemic.

The two headmasters – Bakkiyasenan and Sekar, were alleged to have misappropriated the funds by depositing the money into accounts of non-beneficiaries. Complaints were raised by the parents with the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and an inquiry was conducted.

Officials said that investigations revealed that the money was not debited into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

“As the students are from Adivasi communities, many parents do not have bank accounts. The two headmasters’ defence is that the money was deposited into the accounts of the students’ relatives who did have bank accounts,” said the source.

When contacted, Suganthi Parimalam, District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer, confirmed that the two headmasters had been suspended. “We are continuing our investigations into the allegations made by the parents. We are now taking efforts to make sure that the money reaches the proper beneficiaries,” she said, adding that other GTR schools in the district, too, will be investigated.