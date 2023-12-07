HamberMenu
HMK leader arrested in Coimbatore

December 07, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The founder leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi, Arjun Sampath, was arrested on Thursday by the Peelamedu police while he was reportedly proceeding towards Erode to take part in a demonstration. Police sources said the arrest was a preventive measure as official permission was declined for the protest.

Three arrested for stabbing tailor

Three youths were arrested for reportedly indulging in a brawl in drunken state with Chinnasamy (26), a tailor, and stabbing him, while he was with a friend along Mettupalayam-Sirumugai Road. While Karthick and Akash, both aged 18 years, and Moorthy (20) were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, their accomplice Rahul was said to be absconding. Chinnasamy was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Gold, cash stolen from temple

A theft was reported in a temple on the campus of a private educational institution at Lakshminayakanpalayam in the district. Unidentified persons were said to have damaged the CCTV camera and taken away four grams of gold and ₹19,000 in cash from the hundial. The Sultanpet police have registered a case.

Engineer conned

A computer engineer belonging to Gandhi Nagar in Singanallur limits has lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch police that he had lost a little over ₹25 lakh in an online job scam. Sureshkumar had stated that he had invested the amount in the online firm over a period of time believing in the promise of lucrative returns.

The firm had reportedly demanded more investments for returning the entire sum. Sensing scam, Sureshkumar approached the police. Investigation is on, police sources said.

