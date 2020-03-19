HMK functionary stages assault to get PSO

COIMBATORE

19 March 2020 00:30 IST

Police have arrested his accomplice

Police investigation into the assault on a functionary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) at Perumanallur in Tiruppur city on Tuesday has revealed that the man had employed his own aide to stage an assault, allegedly to get a personal security officer (PSO) assigned to him.

Police said that Nandu alias Nandakumar alias Bhagavan (50), deputy secretary of HMK in Tiruppur, complained to the police that he was attacked by miscreants on Tuesday night.

During investigation, police found that he had allegedly employed his own driver P. Rudramoorthy (20) to stage the assault so that he would get a PSO. While Rudramoorthy was arrested by the police, the Tiruppur police were yet to arrest Nandakumar in connection with the incident.

