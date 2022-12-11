HMK attempts to lock Tasmac outlet in Salem

December 11, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) attempted to lock a Tasmac outlet functioning near a school and temples here on Sunday.

The HMK cadre, led by its district president Periyasamy, took out a rally to the outlet at Sandaipet, near Shevapet in Salem city. They raised slogans against the outlet, and while they attempted to lock it, the Shevapet police prevented them.

The members claimed that a government-aided school was located near the outlet, and temples were also located close by. People in an inebriated state teased students and quarrelled with them, they alleged. Hundreds of trucks passed the road every day and many were parked near the shop, creating traffic issues too, the cadre claimed.

As they continued the protest, the Shevapet police arrested 11 members and later released them on bail.