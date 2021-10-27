CoimbatoreCoimbatore 27 October 2021 00:20 IST
HM stages demonstrations
Updated: 27 October 2021 00:20 IST
Members of Hindu Munnani on Tuesday staged demonstrations demanding the withdrawal of the temple jewellery monetisation scheme of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.
The demonstration held near Muniappan Temple in Gandhipuram was led by State secretary J.S. Kishore Kumar. In Tiruppur, State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam participated in the demonstration held on Mangalam Road.
