HM stages demonstrations

Coimbatore

27 October 2021 00:20 IST

Members of Hindu Munnani on Tuesday staged demonstrations demanding the withdrawal of the temple jewellery monetisation scheme of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The demonstration held near Muniappan Temple in Gandhipuram was led by State secretary J.S. Kishore Kumar. In Tiruppur, State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam participated in the demonstration held on Mangalam Road.

