HM of Govt. Middle School placed under suspension

The headmaster of the Government Middle School at Sundapur tribal hamlet at Bargur Hills was placed under suspension for mishandling of school records here recently.

The school has 75 students in which Chandran has served as headmaster since June, 2019. On January 8, during inspection by Assistant Elementary Educational Officer, Anthiyur, over 10 records, including the attendance register of teachers, were found missing. Enquiries revealed that Chandran took the records to his house.

On January 11, officials and school teachers visited his house at Gobichettipalayam and questioned him about the records. Chandran told them that the records were at a browsing centre and took them to many places in the town and tried to escape. Angered by his activity, teachers allegedly beat him. Gobichettipalayam police later rescued him. He handed over the records to them and left the station.

District Education Officer Bhavani conducted an inquiry and issued orders placing him under suspension.