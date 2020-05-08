HM members arrested for attacking DMK cadre

The Selvapuram police on Friday arrested three persons belonging to Hindu Munnani on charges of attacking two DMK cadre in Coimbatore city.
The police said that Karthik (25), Dineshkumar (25) and Ajithkumar (19) allegedly attacked DMK’s Mathialagan (56) and his son Manojkumar (30) on Thursday evening. The duo were distributing grocery kits in Ward No. 77 of Selvapuram as part of the DMK’s relief measures when the accused attacked them alleging that they were not supplying relief materials to people from all religions, the police said.
A case was registered. The three accused were remanded in judicial custody. Efforts were on to arrest one more person involved in the attack, the police said.
