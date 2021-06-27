HM member threatens police, expelled from organisation

Video had gone viral on social media platforms

A video of a Hindu Munnani functionary arguing with the police at a vehicle check point went viral on social media platforms following which the city police have registered a case against him. The organisation expelled the member later.

Chellapandian, a functionary of Hindu Munnani, on Friday evening entered into a heated argument with the Salem City police personnel deployed at a check point near Kondalampatti roundabout.

Chellapandian reportedly argued with the police for imposing a fine of ₹200 on his friend Murali for not wearing mask on Thursday. According to the police, on Thursday night, Murali, a resident of Kondalampatti, was fined for not wearing mask and he was allowed to proceed immediately after collecting the fine.

On Friday evening, Chellapandian arrived at the check-post and argued with the police and demanded that the personnel return the amount. Chellapandian was seen in the video as threatening the personnel and also abusing them. He also threatened to set fire to the check-post.

Kondalampatti police registered a case under Sections 294(b), 295(A), 270, 353, and 506 (ii) of Indian Penal Code for offences including criminal intimidation and deterring a public servant from discharge of his duty.