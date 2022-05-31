HM exhibits stamp collection to draw students to philately

A portion of collection of ‘The School’ philately exhibit by K. Sathianarayanan featuring visits of Mahatma Gandhi to Tamil Nadu, in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A headmaster of a government-aided school in Coimbatore, who is also an avid philatelist, has created an exhibit of stamps for school and college students to get them interested in philately as a hobby.

K. Sathianarayanan, headmaster and secretary of Mani Higher Secondary School in Pappanaickenpalayam here, said he had over 20,000 stamps and other philatelic collectibles such as permanent pictorial cancellations, first-day covers and miniature sheets. During the COVID-19 lockdown around two years ago, he said he intended to create an exhibit for students.

He created ‘The School’, an exhibit with 80 sheets containing hundreds of stamps on various topics such as history, geography, zoology and culture. “The purpose of this exhibit is to get students into this hobby, which will help de-stress them,” Mr. Sathianarayanan said, adding that taking up philately would also help them reduce excessive usage of social media and smartphones after two years of online classes during the lockdown.

Students from the Department of Journalism and Communication in Madras University approached him recently to work on a project based on ‘The School’ exhibit, Mr. Sathianarayanan said. He is currently working on another exhibit based on the various facets of Tamil Nadu.