ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeters ‘fracture hands’ while attempting to escape from police near Coimbatore

Published - August 28, 2024 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two men, who were involved in multiple criminal cases, allegedly fractured their hands while attempting to escape from the police at Gomangalam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police claimed that M. Sabari, 21, and M. Kumar, 21, from Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district suffered fractures on hands, after they met with an accident, while trying to escape on a two-wheeler.

Two history-sheeters ‘fracture’ legs in escape bid in Coimbatore

The Gomangalam police arrested Sabari, Kumar, M Subash, 21, and a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for their involvement in three robberies at Kolarpatti and Gomangalam on Monday night. While Sabari has 13 cases against him, Subash and Nallu Kumar have been involved in two cases each.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four persons robbed P. Thirumalaisamy, 63, of Thenkumarapalayam near Pollachi, A. Manohar, 27, of Nambiyamuthur and M. Manikandan, 48 of Pollachi, of their mobile phones and cash on Monday night. They four men, who roamed with weapons on a scooter, also assaulted the victims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Coimbatore lawyers raise concern over growing incidents of custodial torture

The Gomangalam police traced the two-wheeler on Tuesday. According to the police, the two-wheeler travelled by Sabari and Kumar met with an accident on Gedimedu – Malayadipalayam road, while attempting to escape from the police. They were taken to the district headquarters hospital, Pollachi, for treatment.

The police arrested the duo and two others and seized a scooter and a knife from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US